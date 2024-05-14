Back to the Graz99ers after the World Championships

Of course I'm very happy to be back. I already had six great years in Graz, I like to think back to that time and I got to know a lot of important people back then who helped me a lot," said Ganahl in a statement from the club, happy about his return. From a sporting point of view, it's a big challenge and that's what makes it so exciting. We're starting from scratch and it's up to us to create a structure. It will only work through hard work. So it's time for us to roll up our sleeves and really step on the gas."