Team player is fixed
Back to the Graz99ers after the World Championships
Ice hockey crack Manuel Ganahl is fighting with the national team at the World Championships in the Czech Republic. In the coming season, the 33-year-old will be back on the hunt for goals for the 99ers. The Vorarlberg native signed a three-year contract in Graz.
Manuel Ganahl already played for the 99ers from 2009 to 2015. He then moved to the KAC in Klagenfurt, where he even captained the team for two years. Next season, the forward from Vorarlberg will be back on the hunt for goals for Graz. He is currently doing so in the Czech Republic at the A-World Championship, where he is fighting with Austria to stay in the league. Against Denmark, he scored the home team's consolation goal in a 5-1 defeat.
Of course I'm very happy to be back. I already had six great years in Graz, I like to think back to that time and I got to know a lot of important people back then who helped me a lot," said Ganahl in a statement from the club, happy about his return. From a sporting point of view, it's a big challenge and that's what makes it so exciting. We're starting from scratch and it's up to us to create a structure. It will only work through hard work. So it's time for us to roll up our sleeves and really step on the gas."
Manuel is still passionate about field hockey and accordingly brings a lot of energy and passion to the ice. This is exactly the kind of field hockey we want to play in Graz.
99ers-Sportdirektor Philipp Pinter
Sporting Director Philipp Pinter is also pleased with the signing: "Manuel has practically 'grown up' in Graz and has developed excellently over the last few years and is now returning to the 99ers as an absolute leading player and full professional. He is still passionate about field hockey and accordingly brings a lot of energy and passion to the ice. This is exactly the kind of field hockey we want to play in Graz."
