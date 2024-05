Styrian restaurateurs fight for their guests

Rising purchasing costs, dwindling staff and fewer customers willing to pay. Just yesterday, Sepp Schellhorn, restaurateur and Neos MP, emphasized in the "Krone" newspaper how landlords are also suffering from the upswing in delivery services. Against this backdrop, Graz is currently becoming the center for Austria's restaurateurs for the tenth time: 8000 guests are expected at the "Rolling Pin Convention" on 6000 square meters - all of whom work in the industry themselves. On stage will be gastronomic celebrities such as Styrian celebrity chef Richard Rauch, who says: "Especially at lunchtime, it's a challenge to get guests into the restaurant."