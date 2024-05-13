The eternal battle for employees in tourism

Projects to recruit employees

For Franz Staggl, also chairman of Villa Blanka, this is no coincidence: "You just have to look at what the tourism system partners come up with." One of these ingenious ideas took place for the second time this year in Ötztal and is called "Sölden is looking for the Gastro Super Talent". 40 students from six tourism schools took on a challenge in service, cuisine and marketing. Together with the "pleasure ambassadors" - apprentices who learn to work in depth with regional products.