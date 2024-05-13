Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Record despite problems

The eternal battle for employees in tourism

Nachrichten
13.05.2024 15:00

May 1st marked the end of another successful season. But before every winter season there is the same outcry: "Too few employees!" And then it works again anyway! On the trail of the tourism paradox!

comment0 Kommentare

Since May 1st, the 2023/24 winter season is finally over. The Tyrolean slopes were often full to bursting and once again a five percent increase in overnight stays is being celebrated. Ischgl is even talking about a record season.

A tourist paradox
Tourism spokespeople regularly sound the alarm before the season because of the lack of staff. Time and again, they warn of a reduction in offers and services or even closures. The Landeck Chamber of Commerce even spoke of a disaster in 2022 because there was allegedly still a shortage of over 1000 workers in December. How does that fit in with the record? A tourist paradox!

Zitat Icon

The catering industry needs more and more employees because quality is increasing and working hours are decreasing.

(Bild: Daum Hubert/DAUM Hubert)

Franz Staggl, Fachgruppen-Obmann Hotellerie

Bild: Daum Hubert/DAUM Hubert

2000 vacancies despite record number of employees
Franz Staggl, chairman of the hotel industry section of the Chamber of Commerce, has some interesting figures: "With around 59,000 employees - before corona it was 55,000 - we have a record in Tyrolean winter tourism this year. At the same time, however, the AMS had an average of 2000 vacancies per month."

TVB invested around 300,000 euros
Another contradiction, which Staggl explains as follows: "Due to the increasing quality and decreasing working hours per employee, we need more employees." Finding them is extremely difficult. "Some restaurants had to close or take an extra day off," says Alexander von der Thannen, Chairman of TVB Paznaun-Ischgl. Nevertheless, it was a record season. The TVB invested around 300,000 euros in recruiting staff.

Contingent "no longer up to date"
This season was "halfway over the line", says Imst WK chairman Josef Huber. His tourism spokesman Edmund Auer speaks of a case-by-case reduction in the offer and a difference in the problem whether you are talking about a country inn or the tourist centers. Anna Kurz, spokesperson for Tyrolean gastronomy in the chamber, sees a "huge problem" and repeats a well-known demand: "The quota for employees outside the EU is no longer up to date and must go." However, Kurz also speaks of a somewhat more relaxed situation in the Oberland compared to the Unterland.

There was also a premiere in Paznaun this year: "Tourism Games by Ischgl" was the name of the challenge for the next generation of restaurateurs. (Bild: TVB Paznaun Ischgl)
There was also a premiere in Paznaun this year: "Tourism Games by Ischgl" was the name of the challenge for the next generation of restaurateurs.
(Bild: TVB Paznaun Ischgl)

Projects to recruit employees
For Franz Staggl, also chairman of Villa Blanka, this is no coincidence: "You just have to look at what the tourism system partners come up with." One of these ingenious ideas took place for the second time this year in Ötztal and is called "Sölden is looking for the Gastro Super Talent". 40 students from six tourism schools took on a challenge in service, cuisine and marketing. Together with the "pleasure ambassadors" - apprentices who learn to work in depth with regional products.

But Ischgl is also showing its inventiveness: at the 1st "Tourism Games by Ischgl" in April, young talents from Austria and Germany competed in the disciplines of cooking, bartending and marketing. Undoubtedly elaborate attempts to recruit tourism talent. Another successful model for Staggl is the "Talents for Tourism" program launched by the state of Tyrol and the Chamber of Commerce. Career changers can complete various final apprenticeship examinations in one and a half (paid) years.

So there is a battle for every helping hand in tourism and the demographics do not promise any prospect of improvement. Nevertheless, there will be records again - the tourism paradox lives on.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Daum
Hubert Daum
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf