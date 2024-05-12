Catalonia election: separatists defend majority

During the election campaign, the focus was on economic and social policy, issues such as rising housing costs, inflation and bureaucratic confusion. However, the election was also seen as a plebiscite on the controversial amnesty for separatists. According to Spain's socialist head of government Pedro Sánchez, it should ease the Catalonia conflict and take the wind out of the separatists' sails. If their share of the vote falls slightly at the end of the official count, this would be a success for Sánchez, who has been heavily criticized in the rest of the country for his soft stance on Catalonia.