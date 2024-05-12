According to initial forecasts
Catalonia election: separatists defend majority
According to forecasts, the separatist parties may have defended their absolute majority in the early parliamentary elections in the Spanish region of Catalonia. According to the figures published by TV station RTVE on Sunday evening, the pro-independence parties are led this time by the liberal-conservative Junts party of ex-regional president Carles Puigdemont, who is living in exile in Belgium. The Socialist Party (PSC) came in first place.
However, the Socialists, led by top candidate Salvador Illa, who are against the independence movement, are likely to have missed out on an absolute majority of 68 MPs with 37 to 40 seats. According to RTVE, Junts has 33 to 36 seats ahead of the separatist Republican Left (ERC) of the previous regional president Pere Aragonès with 24 to 27 seats.
Together with the left-wing party CUP (6-8 seats) and Alianca Catalana (1-3 seats), which is considered to be right-wing populist, the independence supporters can hope for an absolute majority. Other media had similar results in their forecasts. Meanwhile, everything points to protracted negotiations to form a government.
If these results are confirmed, Puigdemont could also attempt to form a government as the runner-up. However, the 61-year-old is still stuck in exile because he is wanted by the Spanish judiciary on an arrest warrant in connection with the illegal first secession attempt in 2017, which failed under his leadership. This could only be lifted once an amnesty agreed with the government in Madrid comes into force, probably in June.
During the election campaign, the focus was on economic and social policy, issues such as rising housing costs, inflation and bureaucratic confusion. However, the election was also seen as a plebiscite on the controversial amnesty for separatists. According to Spain's socialist head of government Pedro Sánchez, it should ease the Catalonia conflict and take the wind out of the separatists' sails. If their share of the vote falls slightly at the end of the official count, this would be a success for Sánchez, who has been heavily criticized in the rest of the country for his soft stance on Catalonia.
The separatists, however, are not letting up and are demanding the green light from the central government for a legal referendum on independence. According to observers, developments after the election could also jeopardize the stability of Sánchez's minority government in Spain, which is dependent on the votes of the separatists in the parliament in Madrid.
Critics from the conservative camp accuse Sánchez of political corruption because he used the amnesty to buy the approval of separatist MPs for his re-election in the parliament in Madrid last fall. They also claim that he is endangering Spain's territorial unity by making his minority government dependent on separatists, who could force him to agree to an independence referendum after all.
Catalonia was plunged into chaos in the fall of 2017 following an illegal independence referendum and a subsequent decision to secede from Spain in 2017. Puigdemont was able to flee abroad with other members of the government. Several of those who remained in the country were sentenced to prison terms of up to 13 years, but have since been pardoned. Catalonia is still suffering from the consequences of the chaotic attempt at separation - including political instability and a flight of companies and capital.
