Storm party postponed
Thriller awaits! “But we’re going for the title!”
The championship party is postponed! After the 2:2 away draw at LASK, Sturm have to face Klagenfurt in a final for the title on Whit Sunday. The math is simple: if they win in the long sold-out Hexenkessel Liebenau, they are the new champions. Prass and Co. intend to do just that despite the missed opportunity in Linz.
Memories of 2011 came flooding back. Of the last championship title. Sturm had to travel to Wr. Neustadt in the penultimate round. 5000 fans turned the match into a home game. Sturm scrapped their way to a 2:1 victory and sealed the deal in their last home game.
Around 4000 fans were present in Linz on Sunday. The visitors' sector was full to bursting point and the atmosphere was already buzzing before kick-off. "We will be the new champions" was written on a banner, the supporters screamed at the top of their lungs. But then came the damper: Salzburg took the lead in Hartberg - and Sturm came back after 20 minutes. Christian Ilzer's squad looked nervous, understandably so. The last step is known to be the most difficult. But Kiteishvili accepted a gift from LASK - 1:1 (30')! The Sturm fans are in party mood again!
Here you can see the best pictures of the Sturm thriller in Linz:
And immediately after the restart, the Black fans completely lost it: Kiteishvili flicked the ball into the net (48'). The Ilzer squad with one hand on the plate!" With the lead, the nervousness subsided briefly, but LASK pressed for the equalizer. After 75 minutes, Sturm were in shock: Lavalée fouled Ljubicic. No two opinions, penalty - 2:2 (76')! The championship title gone again! And the Ilz team wavered. Pure thrills in the final. Substitute Jatta hit the crossbar (80'), the match ball.
"It's normal for there to be pressure"
0:1, then virtually champions at 2:1, before the 2:2 put an end to the challenger's title dreams. At least for the time being, the Ilz men were unable to convert their first match ball. "Of course we were disappointed at first, but it's a fair draw. It's only normal that there's a certain amount of pressure," said the Sturm coach after the final whistle. "Normally you take a point. Today it's a bit bitter, of course, because a win would have been enough to win the title. What could be better than winning the title at home?"
Get three points, no matter what. It doesn't matter if it's a nice game or not. We win the game and take the championship, there are no ifs and buts about it.
Alexander Prass über das Finale gegen Klagenfurt am Pfingstsonntag
Sturm go into the final round with a two-point lead and hold all the cards. "It's a shame, we wanted to make it clear today, but: We still have a good starting position," said Jusuf Gazibegovic. And Gregory Wüthrich looked ahead to Sunday: "Liebenau will be a cauldron. And we will set off fireworks and go full throttle!"
