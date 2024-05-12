Vorteilswelt
Storm party postponed

Thriller awaits! “But we’re going for the title!”

Nachrichten
12.05.2024 20:52

The championship party is postponed! After the 2:2 away draw at LASK, Sturm have to face Klagenfurt in a final for the title on Whit Sunday. The math is simple: if they win in the long sold-out Hexenkessel Liebenau, they are the new champions. Prass and Co. intend to do just that despite the missed opportunity in Linz.

Memories of 2011 came flooding back. Of the last championship title. Sturm had to travel to Wr. Neustadt in the penultimate round. 5000 fans turned the match into a home game. Sturm scrapped their way to a 2:1 victory and sealed the deal in their last home game.

Around 4000 fans were present in Linz on Sunday. The visitors' sector was full to bursting point and the atmosphere was already buzzing before kick-off. "We will be the new champions" was written on a banner, the supporters screamed at the top of their lungs. But then came the damper: Salzburg took the lead in Hartberg - and Sturm came back after 20 minutes. Christian Ilzer's squad looked nervous, understandably so. The last step is known to be the most difficult. But Kiteishvili accepted a gift from LASK - 1:1 (30')! The Sturm fans are in party mood again!

Here you can see the best pictures of the Sturm thriller in Linz:

The fans were already masterful. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
(Bild: Sepp Pail)
Andi Schicker was shaking on the bench. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
(Bild: Sepp Pail)
Jon Stankovic was suspended, chatted in advance with ex-Blacky Ljubic. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
(Bild: Sepp Pail)
The fans' message. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
(Bild: Sepp Pail)
Solidarity with the LASK supporters. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
(Bild: Sepp Pail)
Affengruber missed the match through injury. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
(Bild: Sepp Pail)
4000 Graz fans were there in Linz. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
(Bild: Sepp Pail)
Sturm received applause from the fans after the 2-2 draw. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
(Bild: Sepp Pail)
Vit Jaros chatted with fans. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
(Bild: Sepp Pail)
The goalkeeper often held on to the draw. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
(Bild: Sepp Pail)
Coach Ilzer built up his men after the final whistle. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
(Bild: Sepp Pail)
Biereth and Co. were denied the longed-for goal to make it 3:2. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
(Bild: Sepp Pail)
In the end, Graz were disappointed. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
(Bild: Sepp Pail)
Double goalscorer Kiteishvili was demoralized. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
(Bild: Sepp Pail)
The double time has been postponed. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
(Bild: Sepp Pail)
The fans turned the hit into half a home game. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
(Bild: Sepp Pail)
Jaros makes a save. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
(Bild: Sepp Pail)
Kiteishvili as a goal guarantor, against Klagenfurt he is suspended. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
(Bild: Sepp Pail)

And immediately after the restart, the Black fans completely lost it: Kiteishvili flicked the ball into the net (48'). The Ilzer squad with one hand on the plate!" With the lead, the nervousness subsided briefly, but LASK pressed for the equalizer. After 75 minutes, Sturm were in shock: Lavalée fouled Ljubicic. No two opinions, penalty - 2:2 (76')! The championship title gone again! And the Ilz team wavered. Pure thrills in the final. Substitute Jatta hit the crossbar (80'), the match ball.

"It's normal for there to be pressure"
0:1, then virtually champions at 2:1, before the 2:2 put an end to the challenger's title dreams. At least for the time being, the Ilz men were unable to convert their first match ball. "Of course we were disappointed at first, but it's a fair draw. It's only normal that there's a certain amount of pressure," said the Sturm coach after the final whistle. "Normally you take a point. Today it's a bit bitter, of course, because a win would have been enough to win the title. What could be better than winning the title at home?"

Zitat Icon

Get three points, no matter what. It doesn't matter if it's a nice game or not. We win the game and take the championship, there are no ifs and buts about it.

Alexander Prass über das Finale gegen Klagenfurt am Pfingstsonntag

Sturm go into the final round with a two-point lead and hold all the cards. "It's a shame, we wanted to make it clear today, but: We still have a good starting position," said Jusuf Gazibegovic. And Gregory Wüthrich looked ahead to Sunday: "Liebenau will be a cauldron. And we will set off fireworks and go full throttle!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Burghard Enzinger
Burghard Enzinger
