Bull notes in detail
Salzburg’s “TORpedo” Konate knew no mercy
FC Red Bull Salzburg kept their last chance of winning the Austrian Bundesliga title alive with a 5:1 victory in Hartberg. Man of the match was striker Karim Konate, who scored a treble against the team from Eastern Styria. The Bulls' scores in detail.
Timo Horn: Grade 2
"I have to keep this ball," he said self-critically about the goal he conceded on his 31st birthday. Otherwise, the German was rarely challenged.
Flavius Daniliuc: Grade 5
The ÖFB team player had everything under control defensively and impressed going forward with perfect long passes for the 4:1 and 5:1 goals.
Samson Baidoo: Grade 3
The 20-year-old needed a few minutes to get into the game. After that, however, he did a very good job.
Strahinja Pavlovic: Grade 3
Before the 1:2, the defensive boss was not energetic enough in tackles. Otherwise, he was as strong as ever. 90 ball contacts were a high.
Daouda Guindo: 4
Strong tackling, great preparatory work before the 2-0. A strong performance from the Malian.
Mamady Diambou: Grade 3
The "six-man" remained very inconspicuous for long stretches, making only 47 touches of the ball.
Scoring key
Grade 6 = Team ready
Grade 5 = Very strong
Grade 4 = Strong
Grade 3 = Average
Grade 2 = Weak
Note 1 = Not his day
Note 0 = Used too briefly
Luka Sucic: Grade 4
The captain led the way this time and scattered a few dream passes. Good passing rate (83.3 percent), 72 ball actions.
Oscar Gloukh: Grade 4
Time and again with clever passes to the strikers. Fine long ball to Koita before the 3:1.
Sekou Koita: 5
Pulled the strings behind the strikers, initiated many attacks. At 3:1, he easily outpaced goalkeeper Sallinger and finished acrobatically.
Roko Simic: Grade 4
The Croatian worked hard and was rewarded with the important 1:0. After that, however, he should have scored a second goal.
Karim Konate:Grade6
The outstanding man on the pitch! Was involved in almost all offensive actions and scored three goals. Hartberg never got a grip on the "TORpedo".
Lucas Gourna-Douath: Grade 3
Introduced himself well and immediately got into the game.
Dorgeles Nene, Aleksa Terzic, Moussa Yeo, Petar Ratkov: Grade 0
Used too briefly.
