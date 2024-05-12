Vorteilswelt
Bull notes in detail

Salzburg’s “TORpedo” Konate knew no mercy

Nachrichten
12.05.2024 20:24

FC Red Bull Salzburg kept their last chance of winning the Austrian Bundesliga title alive with a 5:1 victory in Hartberg. Man of the match was striker Karim Konate, who scored a treble against the team from Eastern Styria. The Bulls' scores in detail.

Timo Horn: Grade 2
"I have to keep this ball," he said self-critically about the goal he conceded on his 31st birthday. Otherwise, the German was rarely challenged.

Flavius Daniliuc: Grade 5
The ÖFB team player had everything under control defensively and impressed going forward with perfect long passes for the 4:1 and 5:1 goals.

Samson Baidoo: Grade 3
The 20-year-old needed a few minutes to get into the game. After that, however, he did a very good job.

Strahinja Pavlovic: Grade 3
Before the 1:2, the defensive boss was not energetic enough in tackles. Otherwise, he was as strong as ever. 90 ball contacts were a high.

Daouda Guindo: 4
Strong tackling, great preparatory work before the 2-0. A strong performance from the Malian.

Mamady Diambou: Grade 3
The "six-man" remained very inconspicuous for long stretches, making only 47 touches of the ball.

Scoring key

Grade 6 = Team ready

Grade 5 = Very strong

Grade 4 = Strong

Grade 3 = Average

Grade 2 = Weak

Note 1 = Not his day

Note 0 = Used too briefly

Luka Sucic: Grade 4
The captain led the way this time and scattered a few dream passes. Good passing rate (83.3 percent), 72 ball actions.

Oscar Gloukh: Grade 4
Time and again with clever passes to the strikers. Fine long ball to Koita before the 3:1.

Sekou Koita: 5
Pulled the strings behind the strikers, initiated many attacks. At 3:1, he easily outpaced goalkeeper Sallinger and finished acrobatically.

Acrobatic for the 3:1: Sekou Koita. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Acrobatic for the 3:1: Sekou Koita.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Roko Simic: Grade 4
The Croatian worked hard and was rewarded with the important 1:0. After that, however, he should have scored a second goal.

Karim Konate:Grade6
The outstanding man on the pitch! Was involved in almost all offensive actions and scored three goals. Hartberg never got a grip on the "TORpedo".

Lucas Gourna-Douath: Grade 3
Introduced himself well and immediately got into the game.

Dorgeles Nene, Aleksa Terzic, Moussa Yeo, Petar Ratkov: Grade 0
Used too briefly.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philip Kirchtag
Philip Kirchtag
Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
