Like terrorists
London could ban extreme protest groups
Organizations such as Just Stop Oil and Palestine Action are to be banned in the UK as "extreme protest groups", according to a proposal by a government advisor. The way in which terrorist groups are dealt with is allegedly to serve as a model for this.
"Militant groups such as Palestine Action and Just Stop Oil use criminal tactics to cause chaos and hold the public and workers hostage without fear of repercussions," warned government adviser on political violence, John Woodcock, in a BBC report.
"The banning of terrorist groups has made it more difficult for their activists to plan crimes. This approach should be extended to extreme protest groups." A ban would restrict the groups' ability to fundraise or meet in the UK. The proposal will now be presented to the Cabinet. The Home Office in London was open-minded.
Extremism of any kind has no place in our society and we will not tolerate tactics aimed at intimidating, threatening or disrupting the law-abiding majority.
Government tightens right to demonstrate
Climate activists from Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion have repeatedly paralyzed public life with large-scale protests in which people stick or chain themselves together. This is a thorn in the side of the Conservative British government. It has therefore tightened the law on demonstrations.
Just Stop Oil reacted indignantly. The group emphasized that the government was in fact "dangerous radicals who are endangering us all with their climate policy". The government wants to expand oil and gas production in the North Sea. Conservative forces, on the other hand, welcomed the plan. "Extreme protest groups have got away with racism, criminality and anarchy for too long," wrote the Sun on Sunday newspaper.
According to BBC information, the government is considering implementing the recommendations. "Extremism of any kind has no place in our society and we will not tolerate tactics aimed at intimidating, threatening or disrupting the law-abiding majority," the Home Office said. A small number of demonstrators had recently displayed "violent and hateful behavior".
