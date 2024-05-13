Vorteilswelt
“Krone” report: Day and night at Reumannplatz

Nachrichten
13.05.2024 06:00

Vienna's Reumannplatz is often cited as an example of rampant youth crime and drug problems. krone.tv wanted to see for itself (see video above). Does the hotspot in Favoriten deserve its bad reputation?

comment0 Kommentare

On March 30, a weapons ban zone came into force around Reumannplatz in Favoriten. In the weeks before, there had been repeated stabbings in the area. Since then, Reumannplatz has repeatedly been cited as an example of misguided migration policy, youth crime and drug problems.

krone.tv reporter Stefana Madjarov and cameraman Sebastian Schmiedhofer wanted to get a first-hand impression of the situation (see broadcast note at the end of the story). They spent a total of 16 hours on Reumannplatz over two days, talking to local residents, entrepreneurs and drug dealers.

They were not only out and about during the day, they also kept their eyes and ears open at night. The result is not only a report about the problems on Reumannplatz itself, but also a social study about the challenges of living together in Austria.

Zitat Icon

Safety is important. The police definitely belong here. There are people who can't defend themselves. But I feel safe here, even though some things have happened here. I'm only afraid of God.

(Bild: krone.tv)

Alibaba

Bild: krone.tv

Do people feel safe here?
Resident Maria reports: "I actually feel safe. I don't leave the apartment at night anyway because of my age." A schoolgirl interjects: "I walk past here on my way to school in the morning. There are no problems there. But when we're out later, there are already junkies around here." A young man has had less positive experiences. He reports: "If you're out here on your own and people notice that you're not from the area, you'll be approached."

16 hours

krone.tv spent two days on Reumannplatz, armed with a microphone and camera, talking to residents, entrepreneurs and drug dealers.
The two-part documentary about Reumannplatz will be broadcast on krone.tv on Monday, May 13, at 9.15 pm. If you miss it: A repeat is planned for May 14 at 4:30 p.m. on krone. tv.

Resident Martin P. also has mixed feelings: "If I have two paths and there's a group of men on one side, I'll probably change sides of the street." Several Amalienbad employees are also critical of the situation. There had already been problems from time to time in the past, but harassment and assaults are currently on the agenda.

Has it gotten worse?
Another resident reports: "When I leave the house, I always have a headscarf in my handbag for safety." Resident Maria also has a theory about the violence: "A third of the people here come from a different cultural background. When they have arguments with each other, they reach for the knife. I think that's the custom." It is precisely this diversity that another visitor to Reumannplatz particularly likes: "You hear Arabic everywhere here. I love Favoriten."

Zitat Icon

If you think back to the past, a lot has changed, of course. But in principle, the square is better than its reputation. Where lots of people come together, there are potentially more crazy people among them.

(Bild: krone.tv)

Kurt Tichy, Eissalon-Legende

Bild: krone.tv

Was it better in the past?
Xenia Tichy from the ice cream parlor of the same name: "I grew up here. I don't feel unsafe here. A lot has been done in recent years. But it still needs more commitment. I hope that the square will get a better reputation again."

Zitat Icon

At the moment, Syrians, Afghans and Chechens are fighting for supremacy here. I don't know if it's a gang war. They are dangerous people. When they're at the sausage stand, they're all quite nice. But when they leave, the brutality comes through again.

(Bild: krone.tv)

Ayse, seit 15 Jahren Würstelstandverkäuferin

Bild: krone.tv

The problem with drugs
What many interviewees cite as a problem is the rampant drug scene. One employee of the baths: "Drugs are dealt openly here day and night. That contributes a lot to the aggression among young people." Cannabis, cocaine and painkillers are the bestsellers. But the drug scene is also a symptom of another problem. After initial shyness and reluctance, the drug dealers give the krone.tv crew an insight into their lives. One of them reports that his only source of income is drug dealing. He has been waiting for a work permit for two years and has a family to feed in Syria.

Cannabis, cocaine and painkillers are sold on the square - but the dealers themselves keep their hands off it.
Cannabis, cocaine and painkillers are sold on the square - but the dealers themselves keep their hands off it.
(Bild: krone.tv)

Can Reumannplatz still be saved?
Everyone agrees that the square and its residents should not be condemned across the board and lumped together. First and foremost, the drug scene needs to be brought under control. Big wish: a police station on the square. One wish unites everyone: more police and a permanent presence directly on Reumannplatz.

Kurt Tichy: "A police station would be important for security." Martin: "It's not just about punishment. We also need more commitment to social work." Sporadic visitor to Reumannplatz Alibaba has a practical approach to the issue: "The police are simply part of it. Not everyone can defend themselves."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Stefana Madjarov
Sebastian Schmiedhofer
Philipp Stewart
