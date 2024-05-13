“Krone” report: Day and night at Reumannplatz

The problem with drugs

What many interviewees cite as a problem is the rampant drug scene. One employee of the baths: "Drugs are dealt openly here day and night. That contributes a lot to the aggression among young people." Cannabis, cocaine and painkillers are the bestsellers. But the drug scene is also a symptom of another problem. After initial shyness and reluctance, the drug dealers give the krone.tv crew an insight into their lives. One of them reports that his only source of income is drug dealing. He has been waiting for a work permit for two years and has a family to feed in Syria.