What makes the man who knows everything about us tick

He gave himself the biggest present of all: a 118-metre-long yacht costing 300 million dollars with a swimming pool, helipad, glass sky lounge for 24 guests and cabins for a crew of 48. After all, it's not just anyone who is celebrating his 40th birthday on May 14, but Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, master of social networks such as Instagram, WhatsApp and the X competitor Threads. Meta shares are worth 475 dollars and the company is worth 1.22 trillion dollars. With a personal fortune of 158.7 billion dollars, Zuckerberg holds fourth place in the Forbes ranking of the richest people in the world.