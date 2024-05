A bad day for paragliders

The first accident occurred around midday in Kleinwalsertal: a 32-year-old paraglider pilot had started his flight from the Walmendinger Horn. As soon as he was airborne, the glider was caught by a gust of wind, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing. However, the man hit a group of trees and crashed from a height of around four meters. He suffered injuries to his lumbar spine on impact. Despite the pain, he still managed to make an emergency call. In addition, a fellow pilot who had witnessed the crash immediately descended to the accident victim and provided first aid until the emergency services arrived. The pilot was then rescued by the crew of the Christophorus 8 rescue helicopter with the assistance of the mountain rescue team and flown to hospital.