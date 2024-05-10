Abducted in apartment
16-year-old abused by his girlfriend’s mother
In France, a mother and her son are said to have abused the daughter's 16-year-old boyfriend. According to her own statement, the schoolgirl was also subjected to violence by her family. The public prosecutor's office has now applied for arrest warrants for kidnapping and serious violence.
After the older brother discovered evidence of a love affair in the 16-year-old sister's cell phone, he is said to have lured the boyfriend into an ambush. Together with others, he then allegedly beat the pupil unconscious and took him to an apartment. The teenager's mother is also said to have been there. After the 16-year-old had been abused again, he ended up on the sidewalk with a swollen face, a broken nose and stab wounds.
Brother already convicted of violence
According to her own statement, the schoolgirl was also abused at home. Her mother had threatened to send her back to Chad, the family's country of origin. The teenager finally managed to escape in the middle of the night and reported to a police station.
The 19-year-old brother had already been convicted of violent crimes and ordered to wear an ankle bracelet. An arrest warrant was applied for against him and his mother for kidnapping, deprivation of liberty and serious violence. This was announced by public prosecutor François Schneider on Friday in the north-eastern French city of Reims.
15-year-old beaten to death near Paris
At the beginning of April, a 15-year-old boy was beaten to death in a Paris suburb because he had allegedly discussed sexual matters with the younger sister of two of the perpetrators. The brothers are said to have feared for the reputation of the sister and her family and beat the pupil senseless on the way home from music lessons. He died a day later in hospital.
