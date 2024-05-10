“You don’t need to hit the Greens anymore”

Harald Vilimsky, the FPÖ's top candidate, dominates the headlines after the first round of TV elephants for the EU elections. "Because he took a protective stance against Green candidate Lena Schilling and did so skillfully by combining it with attacks on the Freedom Party," says Christoph Haselmayer, opinion researcher at the Institute for Public Opinion Research and Data Analysis (IFDD), in an analysis on krone.tv (video above).