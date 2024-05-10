Internal quarrels
“You don’t need to hit the Greens anymore”
Harald Vilimsky, the FPÖ's top candidate, dominates the headlines after the first round of TV elephants for the EU elections. "Because he took a protective stance against Green candidate Lena Schilling and did so skillfully by combining it with attacks on the Freedom Party," says Christoph Haselmayer, opinion researcher at the Institute for Public Opinion Research and Data Analysis (IFDD), in an analysis on krone.tv (video above).
The election campaign is primarily about avoiding mistakes and secondarily about mobilizing voters.
FPÖ voters difficult to mobilize
Freedom Party voters in particular are more difficult to mobilize in the EU elections, as Vilimsky also knows, according to Haselmayer.
"Things look different in the National Council elections"
"In the National Council elections, however, things look very different." The other top candidates had also done some things right because they had at least addressed their own electorate with their respective content.
Accusations against Schilling have political relevance
According to the motto: "The Greens are destroying themselves, we don't need to hit them anymore", no EU top candidate wanted to say anything bad about the Schilling case on Thursday.
Nevertheless, the accusations are politically relevant, explains Haselmayer. "Because they naturally dominate the media."
You can see how the parties fared on the topics of neutrality, migration and climate in the analysis of the Elephant Round with Christoph Haselmayer in the video above.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.