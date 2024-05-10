Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Internal quarrels

“You don’t need to hit the Greens anymore”

Nachrichten
10.05.2024 21:00

Harald Vilimsky, the FPÖ's top candidate, dominates the headlines after the first round of TV elephants for the EU elections. "Because he took a protective stance against Green candidate Lena Schilling and did so skillfully by combining it with attacks on the Freedom Party," says Christoph Haselmayer, opinion researcher at the Institute for Public Opinion Research and Data Analysis (IFDD), in an analysis on krone.tv (video above).

comment0 Kommentare

The election campaign is primarily about avoiding mistakes and secondarily about mobilizing voters.

FPÖ voters difficult to mobilize
Freedom Party voters in particular are more difficult to mobilize in the EU elections, as Vilimsky also knows, according to Haselmayer.

FPÖ EU top candidate Harald Vilimsky (Bild: APA Pool/APA/EVA MANHART)
FPÖ EU top candidate Harald Vilimsky
(Bild: APA Pool/APA/EVA MANHART)

"Things look different in the National Council elections"
"In the National Council elections, however, things look very different." The other top candidates had also done some things right because they had at least addressed their own electorate with their respective content.

Accusations against Schilling have political relevance
According to the motto: "The Greens are destroying themselves, we don't need to hit them anymore", no EU top candidate wanted to say anything bad about the Schilling case on Thursday.

Nevertheless, the accusations are politically relevant, explains Haselmayer. "Because they naturally dominate the media."

Internal squabbles: The Greens are facing a crucial test (Bild: APA/Tobias Steinmaurer)
Internal squabbles: The Greens are facing a crucial test
(Bild: APA/Tobias Steinmaurer)
Greens in need of explanation: Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler protects EU top candidate Lena Schilling (Bild: APA/ERWIN SCHERIAU)
Greens in need of explanation: Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler protects EU top candidate Lena Schilling
(Bild: APA/ERWIN SCHERIAU)

You can see how the parties fared on the topics of neutrality, migration and climate in the analysis of the Elephant Round with Christoph Haselmayer in the video above.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf