An exhibition match in front of the investor

Stripfing looks upwards

While Admira will face Leoben in today's hit, it is still unclear how many teams will actually have to go down in the end. Leoben, Dornbirn and regional league team Austria Salzburg are still trembling for admission. "It's rather unrealistic that all three will get the sticker," said Stripfing's head of sport Alex Grünwald, who doesn't want to leave anything to chance in the relegation battle. "We're not looking at others. If we keep playing like this, we can also make up ground at the top," he says, aiming for victory in Bregenz today.