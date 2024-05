Rangers against Carolina with one foot in the semi-finals

The Dallas Stars had to fight back from a 4-0 lead in their home game against the Colorado Avalanche, but tied the series at 1-1 thanks to a 5-3 win. After two periods and four goals, all of which were scored by Roope Hintz (one goal, three assists), the Stars were heading for a clear victory. However, the visitors managed to close the gap until the 57th minute, and only Esa Lindell ended a potential deja-vu with a goal into the empty net 21 seconds before the end. Dallas had let a 3:0 lead slip away in the first game and lost 3-4 after overtime.