Social media in Australia now a case for parliament

"Whether it's domestic violence or the radicalization of our young people, in many areas the role of social media keeps cropping up," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters. Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said Parliament needed to understand how social media companies determine what criteria are used to select content that supports a healthy democracy, but also content that undermines public safety. "This inquiry will provide parliamentarians with the opportunity and resources to scrutinize these companies and make recommendations on how we can hold these platforms to account for their decisions," Rowland said.