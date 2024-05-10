Vorteilswelt
One point in particular

What Austrians expect from the EU elections

10.05.2024 06:00

In just under a month, Austrians will elect a new EU Parliament. The outcome of the election will be decisive for the future of energy. More than two thirds of the Austrian population are moving too slowly on this issue: they want the EU to accelerate the phase-out of oil, coal and gas. This is the result of a new survey commissioned by the KONTEXT Institute for Climate Issues and published in the "Krone" newspaper.

1000 people were surveyed by the opinion research institute "marketagent". According to the survey, Austrians see renewable energies in particular as the key to independence. More than eight out of ten respondents see it as a key task for the EU to boost the expansion of renewables in order to become independent of energy imports.

Companies and households suffer from energy dependency
"The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine has shown how dependent Europe, and therefore also Austrian companies and households, are on fossil fuels from insecure countries. For European policy and at national level, the survey shows a clear mandate from the population to shape the transition through concrete measures," comments Florian Maringer, responsible for strategy and analysis at KONTEXT.

Phasing out Russian gas is a mammoth task (Bild: VIKTOR DRACHEV)
Phasing out Russian gas is a mammoth task
(Bild: VIKTOR DRACHEV)

Around 80 percent of Austrians believe that renovating buildings and sustainable forms of heating not only contribute significantly to climate protection, but also reduce dependence on other countries.

The EU election will be decisive
"The upcoming EU elections will have a decisive influence on future energy policy. The brakes will be applied by those few who continue to profit from the oil, coal and gas business and are therefore holding on to their dependencies," warns KONTEXT spokesperson Katharina Rogenhofer. Over 70 percent expect Austrian representatives at EU level to do more for climate protection.

Petja Mladenova
