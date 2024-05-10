Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Dance schools in Upper Austria

Showdance: medals and tears of joy

Nachrichten
10.05.2024 15:00

Incredible dance weekend: The "Tanzwerkers" from the Hippmann dance school in Wels shone at the Austrian Open 2024 state show dance championships in Wiener Neustadt, but the TopMoves dance studio in Linz also picked up medals in stage dance.

comment0 Kommentare

"Since the fall, 190 'Tanzwerker' have been rehearsing their choreographies for this year's national show dance championships in Wiener Neustadt," says Christoph Hippmann from the Hippmann dance school in Wels. Then the time had come: the Wels team competed at the national show dance championships in Wiener Neustadt. The competition was fierce: a total of 1350 dancers showed their skills with 693 shows in 10 disciplines.

The team of eight coaches led by Jörg Hippmann and many parents who had traveled with them could be proud of their protégés: The team from Wels took third place nine times, 15 vice state champion titles and a fantastic 27 state champion titles - the tears of joy flowed freely!

Head coach Jörg Hippmann (center) with his show dance professionals (Bild: Tanzschule Hippmann)
Head coach Jörg Hippmann (center) with his show dance professionals
(Bild: Tanzschule Hippmann)
'Tanzwerker' from Hippmann (Bild: Tanzschule Hippmann )
'Tanzwerker' from Hippmann
(Bild: Tanzschule Hippmann )
The victorious show dancers from TopMoves Linz (Bild: TopMoveShowdance)
The victorious show dancers from TopMoves Linz
(Bild: TopMoveShowdance)

Tears of joy also at the Linz dance studio
There was also jubilation at the TopMoves dance studio. The 25 dancers were able to impress once again and secure a total of six Austrian national championship titles in the Urban Dance Styles, Commercial, Lyrical and Acro Dance categories. The groups also took seven runner-up titles. And there was a special prize for "best choreography" for the Linz team.

The competition is one of the most prestigious major events in the field of stage dance.

Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf