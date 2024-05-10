Dance schools in Upper Austria
Showdance: medals and tears of joy
Incredible dance weekend: The "Tanzwerkers" from the Hippmann dance school in Wels shone at the Austrian Open 2024 state show dance championships in Wiener Neustadt, but the TopMoves dance studio in Linz also picked up medals in stage dance.
"Since the fall, 190 'Tanzwerker' have been rehearsing their choreographies for this year's national show dance championships in Wiener Neustadt," says Christoph Hippmann from the Hippmann dance school in Wels. Then the time had come: the Wels team competed at the national show dance championships in Wiener Neustadt. The competition was fierce: a total of 1350 dancers showed their skills with 693 shows in 10 disciplines.
The team of eight coaches led by Jörg Hippmann and many parents who had traveled with them could be proud of their protégés: The team from Wels took third place nine times, 15 vice state champion titles and a fantastic 27 state champion titles - the tears of joy flowed freely!
Tears of joy also at the Linz dance studio
There was also jubilation at the TopMoves dance studio. The 25 dancers were able to impress once again and secure a total of six Austrian national championship titles in the Urban Dance Styles, Commercial, Lyrical and Acro Dance categories. The groups also took seven runner-up titles. And there was a special prize for "best choreography" for the Linz team.
The competition is one of the most prestigious major events in the field of stage dance.
