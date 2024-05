Chip designer ARM hopes for competition in AI chips

Leader in smartphone processors

Thanks to a robust computer chip economy, the British company reportedly increased its revenues in the past quarter by 47 percent to 928 million dollars (861.97 million euros). On this basis, it forecast sales of between 875 and 925 million dollars for the current quarter. Analysts had previously expected 857.5 million. For the year as a whole, ARM is targeting consolidated revenue of 3.8 to 4.1 billion dollars. The company receives a revenue share for every computer chip sold that is based on its designs. Almost all smartphones in the world run on ARM processors.