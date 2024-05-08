Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Jews frightened"

IKG President calls for end to Palestine camp

Nachrichten
08.05.2024 18:29

The President of the Israeli Jewish Community (IKG) is calling for the Vienna Palestine protest camp to be disbanded. "Where do we live? There are calls for terror against Jews at the Intifada camp and the police do not intervene," said Oskar Deutsch in a statement.

comment0 Kommentare

"The next day, students protest against the calls for violence, and the police protect the terror supporters, encircle the peaceful people holding up signs with inscriptions such as "Free Gaza From Hamas" and report them," it continues. This approach would have contributed to more insecurity for all students and to greater fear among Jews in Austria.

What had happened? As reported, the Old General Hospital (AKH) of the University of Vienna has been the scene of a protest camp since Monday evening, during which calls for a global intifada were made, among other things. This refers to a violent terror campaign with assassinations of civilians.

The Palestine protest camp in Vienna (Bild: Groh Klemens)
The Palestine protest camp in Vienna
(Bild: Groh Klemens)
Many participants wear Palestine scarves and masks. (Bild: Groh Klemens)
Many participants wear Palestine scarves and masks.
(Bild: Groh Klemens)
The ICG calls on the police to break up the camp. However, the police saw no reason to do so. (Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER)
The ICG calls on the police to break up the camp. However, the police saw no reason to do so.
(Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER)

Counter-demonstration dispersed
On Wednesday, counter-demonstrators arrived at the camp. The police were on site with a large contingent and ensured that the two groups did not get too close to each other. There were reportedly no incidents. According to the police, they did not break up the protest camp because they saw no reason to do so, such as a threat to public safety or damage to property.

In other cities, such as Germany and the USA, Palestine camps and protests have been broken up. Oskar Deutsch from the Israeli religious community said that the management of operations on the campus of the University of Vienna should therefore be questioned.

Another incident at liberation celebrations
Another incident occurred at the international liberation ceremony at the Mauthausen concentration camp memorial on Sunday. An activist had come with a Palestinian flag. This was an "affront to all those murdered during the Shoah", announced the IKG. For this reason, no official representatives will be present at the "Festival of Joy" this Wednesday evening.

The event is organized by the Mauthausen Committee and celebrates the end of the war on 8 May. It has been held annually at Heldenplatz in Vienna since 2013. This time, a speech by contemporary witness Rosa Schneeberger, who was deported to a camp with her mother and siblings at the age of five, is expected.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf