What a dramatic development in the relationship between coach Alexander Stöckl and the Norwegian Ski Association, which has been so successful for around 13 years: the head coach of the "Ski Jumping Vikings", who has not been in office since February despite a contract running until the 2026 Olympic Games, is now suing his employer!
As the Norwegian newspaper "Verdens Gang" reports, the 50-year-old Tyrolean is still formally in office, but although he continues to receive his salary, he considers himself to have been dismissed. The Norwegian Ski Association did not want to comment on the content of the case: "As in the past, we will not comment on an ongoing case," said Secretary General Arne Baumann.
The background to this unsavoury development: at the end of January, several Norwegian ski jumpers criticized the "man management" of coach Alexander Stöckl in an open letter. Outwardly, the tenor of the letter was surprising, as the Norwegians had celebrated numerous successes under the leadership of the former junior coach in Stams and appeared to be a harmonious team. After the criticism became public, Stöckl was no longer present at the last competitions of the season in Willingen and Lake Placid.
"Before the USA, we realized that something wasn't right. So we thought it would be best if they traveled with the coaching team they had in Willingen. So I stayed at home to try and clarify the situation and not disturb the athletes," explained the Tyrolean at the time. This temporary absence now looks set to become permanent ...
