The background to this unsavoury development: at the end of January, several Norwegian ski jumpers criticized the "man management" of coach Alexander Stöckl in an open letter. Outwardly, the tenor of the letter was surprising, as the Norwegians had celebrated numerous successes under the leadership of the former junior coach in Stams and appeared to be a harmonious team. After the criticism became public, Stöckl was no longer present at the last competitions of the season in Willingen and Lake Placid.