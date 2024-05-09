Even mega-funding no longer attracts doctors

"Is a system failure"

This is a bitter disappointment for the mayor and the town. "I would like to expressly state that this is a system failure if we are repeatedly turned down in our search for a general practitioner because a surgery without a dispensary is not profitable. How can it be that business plans play such an important role in basic medical care - and that is what this is all about? How are we as a municipality supposed to influence this if it has not been possible up to now with the subsidies on offer," the mayor asks the federal government. In any case, it can't be down to the patients. There are enough patients in the region for a doctor to earn a good income. It was also clear from the outset that a home pharmacy would not be possible.