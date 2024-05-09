Open cash desk
Even mega-funding no longer attracts doctors
Although 320,000 euros and a number of "treats" are on offer, no doctors have been found for the vacant cash register position in Güssing. The vacancy has already been advertised 17 times and now another applicant has dropped out.
What else can a town do to attract general practitioners when even generous subsidies and comprehensive support commitments are clearly no longer enough? This question is currently being asked in Güssing. A vacancy for a general practitioner was advertised 17 times. Only now has an applicant been found for whom an agreement seemed possible.
Practice funding and rent subsidy
In order to convince her completely, the "red carpet" - in financial terms - was spread out for her. The doctor was promised a total of 320,000 euros in funding - from surgery funding to a rent subsidy. Mayor Vinzenz Knor explains that an offer was also made to adapt a former surgery if the existing one was not taken over.
Business plan spoke against it
The doctor would also have been a community and school doctor. An apartment in the town hall would also have been included in the package, according to the head of the town. In the end, however, the offer was rejected. According to Knor, the doctor thanked the town for being so accommodating. However, economic reasons - the business plan - spoke against the move to Güssing.
"Is a system failure"
This is a bitter disappointment for the mayor and the town. "I would like to expressly state that this is a system failure if we are repeatedly turned down in our search for a general practitioner because a surgery without a dispensary is not profitable. How can it be that business plans play such an important role in basic medical care - and that is what this is all about? How are we as a municipality supposed to influence this if it has not been possible up to now with the subsidies on offer," the mayor asks the federal government. In any case, it can't be down to the patients. There are enough patients in the region for a doctor to earn a good income. It was also clear from the outset that a home pharmacy would not be possible.
Austria-wide problem
The Medical Association does not know the motives in this specific case. However, according to President Christian Toth, it is an Austria-wide problem. Therefore, the attractiveness of the profession must be increased and the framework conditions improved. The young generation of doctors has different ideas and modern structures need to be offered. The ÖGK is also in demand here, for example when it comes to fees, which vary from province to province and are comparatively low in Burgenland.
Hope and keep looking
ÖGK states that it always strives to ensure optimal medical care for the population. It offers panel doctors economically attractive and secure contractual conditions with plenty of scope and flexibility. The Court of Auditors confirmed in 2021 that a health insurance fund position provides a very good income. The withdrawal of the applicant for the GP position in Güssing hurts, but they are already in contact with a new candidate. Knor is also still hoping for applicants. Güssing currently still has two general practitioners, but both will be leaving in the foreseeable future for reasons of age.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.