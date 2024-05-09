What a Waldinger has in common with Michael Jordan

Immediately convinced

Even more surprising: his move to the Steyr-based professional cycling team Hrinkow Advarics, from where he made the leap to the World Tour with Bahrain-Victorious after just one and a half strong seasons (!). Even more sensational: just three years after switching from the water to the road, the man from Walding is currently competing in his first Grand Tour, the Giro d'Iatlia, and has finally arrived at the top of the world in a second sport. Which means Kepplinger has something in common with the greats of the sport. A selection: