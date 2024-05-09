Athletes on the wrong track
What a Waldinger has in common with Michael Jordan
As a supporter, Rainer Kepplinger helped Phil Bauhaus to his first podium finish in the 107th edition of the cycling highlight on the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia - and thus also put Team Bahrain Victorius in the spotlight. However, the fact that the man from Waldingen was able to compete in a Grand Tour at all was nothing short of sensational.
"Physiologically, there were no limits for him, he could have achieved anything. Of course we mourned him," recalls former Upper Austrian rowing coach Kurt Bodenwinkler of his former protégé Rainer Kepplinger. He was considered a promising talent, won silver at the U23 World Championships in 2017 and ended his rowing career in 2021 completely unexpectedly.
Immediately convinced
Even more surprising: his move to the Steyr-based professional cycling team Hrinkow Advarics, from where he made the leap to the World Tour with Bahrain-Victorious after just one and a half strong seasons (!). Even more sensational: just three years after switching from the water to the road, the man from Walding is currently competing in his first Grand Tour, the Giro d'Iatlia, and has finally arrived at the top of the world in a second sport. Which means Kepplinger has something in common with the greats of the sport. A selection:
Cycling star was a ski jumper
The Slovenian Primož Roglič was extremely successful, at least as a junior ski jumper - in cycling, he is one of the absolute superstars as an Olympic champion and three-time Vuelta and one-time Giro triumphant. The Bora pro is currently recovering from a serious crash.
Short-term intermezzo
Basketball legend Michael Jordan shocked the fans of the Chicago Bulls in 1993 and ended his career as a basketball player (for the time being). To fulfill the wishes of his late father, he tried his hand at professional baseball. After 127 games in minor league baseball, Jordan returned to the NBA - three more titles with the Bulls followed.
Multi-talented on the snow
Ester Ledecka from the Czech Republic achieved something historic, winning gold in two different sports at the Olympic Games: in 2018, the multi-talented winter sports athlete was crowned super-G champion on two boards and parallel champion on one board in Pyeongchang.
