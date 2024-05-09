Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Athletes on the wrong track

What a Waldinger has in common with Michael Jordan

Nachrichten
09.05.2024 14:00

As a supporter, Rainer Kepplinger helped Phil Bauhaus to his first podium finish in the 107th edition of the cycling highlight on the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia - and thus also put Team Bahrain Victorius in the spotlight. However, the fact that the man from Waldingen was able to compete in a Grand Tour at all was nothing short of sensational.

comment0 Kommentare

"Physiologically, there were no limits for him, he could have achieved anything. Of course we mourned him," recalls former Upper Austrian rowing coach Kurt Bodenwinkler of his former protégé Rainer Kepplinger. He was considered a promising talent, won silver at the U23 World Championships in 2017 and ended his rowing career in 2021 completely unexpectedly.

Rainer Kepplinger was a successful rower. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Rainer Kepplinger was a successful rower.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Immediately convinced
Even more surprising: his move to the Steyr-based professional cycling team Hrinkow Advarics, from where he made the leap to the World Tour with Bahrain-Victorious after just one and a half strong seasons (!). Even more sensational: just three years after switching from the water to the road, the man from Walding is currently competing in his first Grand Tour, the Giro d'Iatlia, and has finally arrived at the top of the world in a second sport. Which means Kepplinger has something in common with the greats of the sport. A selection:

Cycling star was a ski jumper
The Slovenian Primož Roglič was extremely successful, at least as a junior ski jumper - in cycling, he is one of the absolute superstars as an Olympic champion and three-time Vuelta and one-time Giro triumphant. The Bora pro is currently recovering from a serious crash.

Primož Roglič is one of the stars of the cycling circus. (Bild: APA/AFP/MIGUEL RIOPA)
Primož Roglič is one of the stars of the cycling circus.
(Bild: APA/AFP/MIGUEL RIOPA)

Short-term intermezzo
Basketball legend Michael Jordan shocked the fans of the Chicago Bulls in 1993 and ended his career as a basketball player (for the time being). To fulfill the wishes of his late father, he tried his hand at professional baseball. After 127 games in minor league baseball, Jordan returned to the NBA - three more titles with the Bulls followed.

Michael Jordan tried his hand at baseball. (Bild: MLB.com)
Michael Jordan tried his hand at baseball.
(Bild: MLB.com)

Multi-talented on the snow
Ester Ledecka from the Czech Republic achieved something historic, winning gold in two different sports at the Olympic Games: in 2018, the multi-talented winter sports athlete was crowned super-G champion on two boards and parallel champion on one board in Pyeongchang.

Daniel Lemberger
Daniel Lemberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf