Birds of prey attacks: how to behave correctly

Recently, the account of a young jogger near Wieselburg in the Mostviertel region of Lower Austria caused quite a stir. With a shrill cry, a buzzard attacked her first from the front and then on the back of her head. The woman was only able to fend off the frightening attack with difficulty and continue jogging to safety. The scene is somewhat reminiscent of the Hitchcock thriller "The Birds". In this horror classic, seagulls deliberately attack children. However, Hollywood does not provide the reason for the bird attacks.