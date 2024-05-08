Bundesliga confirms wrong decision against Bulls

In the 73rd minute, Rapid defender Nikolas Sattlberger had brought down Salzburg striker Karim Konate in the penalty area. Rapid recovered the ball and scored on the counter-attack through Guido Burgstaller. Rapid's Fally Mayulu, who provided the pass to the goalscorer, had previously prevailed in a duel with Mads Bidstrup. While the Mayulu-Bidstrup duel can be classified as "hard but fair", the attack by Sattlberger "should have been punished with a penalty kick", as the Rapid player missed the ball and hit Konate's ankle, the Bundesliga explained on Wednesday.