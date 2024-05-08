Uproar over Rapid goal
Bundesliga confirms wrong decision against Bulls
An incorrect refereeing decision had a major impact on a match that could have been decisive for the championship. The Bundesliga confirmed in its VAR review on Wednesday that referee Christian-Petru Ciochirca was wrong in the 73rd minute of Rapid's 2-0 home win over Red Bull Salzburg last Sunday. Instead of the goal to make it 2-0, Salzburg should have been awarded a penalty.
In the 73rd minute, Rapid defender Nikolas Sattlberger had brought down Salzburg striker Karim Konate in the penalty area. Rapid recovered the ball and scored on the counter-attack through Guido Burgstaller. Rapid's Fally Mayulu, who provided the pass to the goalscorer, had previously prevailed in a duel with Mads Bidstrup. While the Mayulu-Bidstrup duel can be classified as "hard but fair", the attack by Sattlberger "should have been punished with a penalty kick", as the Rapid player missed the ball and hit Konate's ankle, the Bundesliga explained on Wednesday.
Wrong scene
The video assistant referee had recommended that Ciochirca review the scene, which the referee did. Ciochirca primarily looked at the tackle on the counter-attack and less intensively at the action in the Rapid penalty area. "However, the focus should have been on the action with the penalty that was not awarded," the Bundesliga announced.
The 2-0 defeat means Salzburg are four points behind Sturm Graz with two games of the season remaining and could be dethroned on Sunday.
