Bayer Leverkusen v AS Roma – LIVE from 9pm

"That's Leverkusen this year," said Roma coach Daniele de Rossi after his team's 2-0 defeat in the first leg in Italy. "They won the Bundesliga, they not only have quality but also a lot of physicality and stamina." How can you stop a team like that? Not at all - you hope they will stop themselves. But after their unbeaten run on the first two weekends after winning the first championship in the club's history was seriously threatened, Xabi Alonso's team are back on track.