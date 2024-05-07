“Tech companies are not fulfilling their responsibilities!”

Kirchschläger is not suggesting that politicians have been asleep here. On the contrary: there have been deliberate attempts to prevent politicians from regulating - in the sense of lobbying.

"Algorithms are neither fair nor neutral"

One of the main problems is that human rights are already being violated when data is collected and generated, or that data is being generated that should not actually be obtained. Transparency is urgently needed here: "Algorithms are neither fair, neutral nor objective, but of course who programs them plays a role." There is therefore also a kind of "overconfidence" with regard to AI. It is overestimated that the processes, i.e. the algorithm that makes the selection, also carry certain values, norms and prejudices.