"Exciting task"
Gösweiner new head coach of the ÖSV women’s biathletes
The new head coach of the ÖSV women's biathletes is Reinhard Gösweiner. The 52-year-old Upper Austrian has celebrated success as head coach of the ÖSV men and has been responsible for the women's training group 2 for the past two years.
He is taking over from Markus Fischer, who held this position for four years and will be responsible for the Austrian IBU Cup team in the future.
"Of course I'm really looking forward to this exciting task. We have a large training group this year and our first goal will be to get all the athletes on the same page," explained Gösweiner in the ÖSV statement on Tuesday. "In the coming season, we want to take another step forward in order to be able to perform as well as possible at our big goal, the 2026 Olympic Games. For me personally, it's a big goal that we deliver consistently good results throughout next season."
Plenty of experience
Gösweiner was head coach of the men's team at the ÖSV from 2010 to 2012 and was responsible for the Austrian women's, men's and junior teams from 2014 to 2018. There was a two-year intermezzo with the women from Belarus before he returned to the ÖSV in 2022. He will have Alexander Jakob and Hannes Kuppelwieser at his side as assistant coaches.
Head coach Vegard Bitnes and assistant coach Ludwig Gredler will remain with the men's team. Simon Eder will also remain part of the team. The biathlon veteran will continue at the age of 41. The Salzburg native, who has already completed over 500 races at the highest level (World Cup, World Championships and Olympic Games) in his career, made the announcement at the start of training for the coming winter.
