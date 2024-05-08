Conchita and other Song Contest highlights

This was despite the fact that the singer at the time, who had already been a backing singer at the ESC, absolutely did not want to. "But we ignored this warning and did it anyway with another singer." The result: it was over in the semi-finals. "12 points from Slovenia and 6 from Andorra and Germany - that was as good as it got," recalls Spörk. And many of the fans resented the Global Kryner's participation in the ESC: "We hadn't thought that we might lose fans because of it."