Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Up to 24 degrees

The long weekend promises plenty of sunshine

Nachrichten
07.05.2024 19:00

Many Styrians use the days around Ascension Day to treat themselves to a few days off. After a brief break in the weather on Wednesday with some heavy rain showers, vacationers can expect early summer weather in Styria as well as in Italy and Croatia.

comment0 Kommentare

May offers us several opportunities for a long weekend, which can be enjoyed to the full both at home and abroad. The holiday marathon starts this week with Ascension Day. After the recent temperature extremes, the question is whether the weather will play along.

Rain is followed by sunshine
"On Wednesday it will still be very unstable and widely wet. Heavy rain is even expected towards the Koralpe. In terms of temperature, the day will also represent the low point of the week at 13 to 19 degrees," reports Ubimet meteorologist Steffen Dietz. In keeping with the holiday, however, the sunshine will return on Thursday and temperatures will climb back up to 23 degrees. In Upper Styria, you should still pack an umbrella in the morning, as residual clouds and some precipitation are to be expected. From the afternoon onwards, it will clear up here too and the umbrella can be exchanged for sun cream throughout Styria.

With temperatures of up to 24 degrees at the weekend, ice cream is a must. (Bild: stock.adobe.com)
With temperatures of up to 24 degrees at the weekend, ice cream is a must.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)

On Friday and Saturday, temperatures will range between 18 and 24 degrees. There will be a few patches of cloud here and there, but according to Dietz, we can look forward to seven to ten hours of sunshine across the country. Perfect weather for enjoying ice cream and strolling around the city. It will remain warm on Sunday, but the air will be more prone to thunderstorms and clouds will form, especially in the mountains.

Bathing temperatures in Italy and Croatia
All those who are drawn to the south over the next few days can look forward to 23 to 26 degrees in Italy. Towards the Adriatic, the weekend will be particularly sunny and dry. Nothing stands in the way of a dip in the sea and an Aperol Spritz at the beach bar.

Things look similarly good in Croatia. Only a brisk north-easterly wind could spoil the short trip to the sea somewhat. Temperatures here are also between 22 and 25 degrees and it remains dry.

Alina Luttenberger
Alina Luttenberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf