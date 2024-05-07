The long weekend promises plenty of sunshine

May offers us several opportunities for a long weekend, which can be enjoyed to the full both at home and abroad. The holiday marathon starts this week with Ascension Day. After the recent temperature extremes, the question is whether the weather will play along.

Rain is followed by sunshine

"On Wednesday it will still be very unstable and widely wet. Heavy rain is even expected towards the Koralpe. In terms of temperature, the day will also represent the low point of the week at 13 to 19 degrees," reports Ubimet meteorologist Steffen Dietz. In keeping with the holiday, however, the sunshine will return on Thursday and temperatures will climb back up to 23 degrees. In Upper Styria, you should still pack an umbrella in the morning, as residual clouds and some precipitation are to be expected. From the afternoon onwards, it will clear up here too and the umbrella can be exchanged for sun cream throughout Styria.