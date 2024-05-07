Up to 24 degrees
The long weekend promises plenty of sunshine
Many Styrians use the days around Ascension Day to treat themselves to a few days off. After a brief break in the weather on Wednesday with some heavy rain showers, vacationers can expect early summer weather in Styria as well as in Italy and Croatia.
May offers us several opportunities for a long weekend, which can be enjoyed to the full both at home and abroad. The holiday marathon starts this week with Ascension Day. After the recent temperature extremes, the question is whether the weather will play along.
Rain is followed by sunshine
"On Wednesday it will still be very unstable and widely wet. Heavy rain is even expected towards the Koralpe. In terms of temperature, the day will also represent the low point of the week at 13 to 19 degrees," reports Ubimet meteorologist Steffen Dietz. In keeping with the holiday, however, the sunshine will return on Thursday and temperatures will climb back up to 23 degrees. In Upper Styria, you should still pack an umbrella in the morning, as residual clouds and some precipitation are to be expected. From the afternoon onwards, it will clear up here too and the umbrella can be exchanged for sun cream throughout Styria.
On Friday and Saturday, temperatures will range between 18 and 24 degrees. There will be a few patches of cloud here and there, but according to Dietz, we can look forward to seven to ten hours of sunshine across the country. Perfect weather for enjoying ice cream and strolling around the city. It will remain warm on Sunday, but the air will be more prone to thunderstorms and clouds will form, especially in the mountains.
Bathing temperatures in Italy and Croatia
All those who are drawn to the south over the next few days can look forward to 23 to 26 degrees in Italy. Towards the Adriatic, the weekend will be particularly sunny and dry. Nothing stands in the way of a dip in the sea and an Aperol Spritz at the beach bar.
Things look similarly good in Croatia. Only a brisk north-easterly wind could spoil the short trip to the sea somewhat. Temperatures here are also between 22 and 25 degrees and it remains dry.
