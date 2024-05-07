Sainz after penalty: “It was time to be aggressive”

"Could have won"

Sainz did not want to get involved in accusations that Spaniards are discriminated against in Formula 1, as Fernando Alonso recently complained: "I don't comment on nationalities, only on consistency and inconsistency." In the end, luck was generally lacking in Miami. The safety car also came at the worst possible time, said the Spaniard: "I'm frustrated because we were ahead of Norris before the pit stop, and if we had stayed out just one lap longer, we could have won the race."