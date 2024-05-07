Spaniard loses place
Sainz after penalty: “It was time to be aggressive”
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has subsequently lost his fourth place in the Formula 1 race in Miami. The Spaniard was handed a time penalty of five seconds, dropping him back to fifth place. According to the 29-year-old, it was generally an aggressive race and he was unable to avoid it.
The race result from Miami was subsequently changed again. Following a time penalty against Sainz, the Spaniard was overtaken by Sergio Perez and is now in fifth place. The stewards saw Sainz as the main culprit for a collision in which Oscar Piastri's McLaren was damaged.
Sainz took note of the decision and described his view of the situation. It had been a tough and aggressive race weekend. "Then I thought to myself, if we're going to drive like this, then I have to do it too, and I did," said the 29-year-old, adding: "I realized it was time to be aggressive, because everyone was very aggressive today."
"Could have won"
Sainz did not want to get involved in accusations that Spaniards are discriminated against in Formula 1, as Fernando Alonso recently complained: "I don't comment on nationalities, only on consistency and inconsistency." In the end, luck was generally lacking in Miami. The safety car also came at the worst possible time, said the Spaniard: "I'm frustrated because we were ahead of Norris before the pit stop, and if we had stayed out just one lap longer, we could have won the race."
However, Sainz is also happy for his former team-mate: "Lando has deserved to win for many years now because he drives at an excellent level." A bit of luck is always part of it, but the Briton has also worked hard for it.
