Treppelweg case
The mysterious “Riki” and the red crowbar
Fairy tale or truth? The defendant (45) came up with a completely new version at Monday's trial in the Treppelweg case and even cried. He spoke for the first time about an ominous "Riki" who allegedly attacked the woman with a crowbar.
On September 29, passers-by discovered an unconscious woman bleeding from the head on Treppelweg in Hallein-Rif. The victim suffered a fractured skull, surgery and psychological problems. "The doctors initially thought it was a fall", explained public prosecutor Sandra Wimmer in the packed courtroom of the Salzburg Regional Court on Monday.
"The Riki seriously injured the woman"
For months, it was unclear exactly what happened. Until a DNA match coupled with the findings of the two experts shed light on the mysterious case: a homeless and unemployed Serbian man (45) is said to have hit the woman head-on with his bike at 30 km/h and left her seriously injured. Serious bodily injury is therefore now the accusation - it is not the only offense that the father of several children is accused of. He had installed his own spy camera in a public ladies' toilet in Hallein and had it recorded there. He is said to have locked another woman in an apartment for an hour. He is also alleged to have committed several thefts.
The victim suffers greatly from the psychological consequences and will forever bear a scar on her head.
Opfer-Anwalt Stefan Rieder
And: the day before the Treppelweg crime, he is said to have broken into a sausage stand. "With Riki", as the accused Serb first said about the ominous person. He knew neither the first name nor the surname, had no address or telephone number and had only ever met "Riki" by chance. But: the Riki had persuaded him to break in. And the Riki had seriously injured the woman on the Treppelweg. With a red crowbar. Suddenly and for no reason. "He didn't let go of the woman," said the accused and even started sobbing.
And he didn't do it himself? "By God no, I didn't do that." "And how did your DNA get on the woman's sweater?" asked the judge. "When I climbed over it," he assumed. And why had he admitted a cycling accident to the police? "The Riki told me what to say." The judge wanted to investigate the mysterious "Riki" and therefore adjourned the trial.
