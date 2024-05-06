The mysterious “Riki” and the red crowbar

For months, it was unclear exactly what happened. Until a DNA match coupled with the findings of the two experts shed light on the mysterious case: a homeless and unemployed Serbian man (45) is said to have hit the woman head-on with his bike at 30 km/h and left her seriously injured. Serious bodily injury is therefore now the accusation - it is not the only offense that the father of several children is accused of. He had installed his own spy camera in a public ladies' toilet in Hallein and had it recorded there. He is said to have locked another woman in an apartment for an hour. He is also alleged to have committed several thefts.