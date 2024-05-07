Graham Knott emotional
Black Wings star extends after letter from parents
The season ticket pre-sale for the 2024/25 ice hockey season starts today for fan club members and tomorrow for everyone in the Black Wings dressing room. Before that, there's an emotional boost for fans: After his parents wrote a letter of thanks to the club, star forward Graham Knott extends his contract!
"Dear Peter, Coach Lukas, Blackwings team, staff and fans!" So begins the letter that the parents of super forward Graham Knott sent from Canada to Eishockey-Linz, which reads, among other things: "We would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for allowing Graham to fly home for Christmas. It was a huge surprise for my husband and I and an indescribable gift... Tears were shed... We wish the team the best for 2024/25 and will be watching and enjoying all the games!"
Contract until 2026
The 27-year-old appreciates the fact that EHC Black Wings let Knott fly to Canada to visit his seriously ill father last season in the middle of the intense league phase around Christmas - which is anything but usual. Last season's top scorer, who was certainly also coveted by other clubs, has now said "yes" to Linz and extended his contract until 2026.
Coach Lukas full of praise
"Starting with the management, the coaches, the players and the city of Linz. It feels like my home and it was an easy decision. I will work hard on myself in the summer to get even better. Even faster and stronger. I'll be back," says the No. 49, who recorded 24 goals and 25 assists last season and says of coach Phil Lukas: "His season was great, especially the first half. He's also grown as a person. I believe 'the sky is the limit' for these boys."
Season tickets cheaper
An emotional contract extension that will boost season ticket sales, which start today (for fan club members) or tomorrow in the dressing room. In addition, the ticket categories have been redesigned and almost all of them have become cheaper. Black Wings boss Peter Nader: "As the costs are still rising for all of us, we wanted to create a fair, transparent solution for our fans."
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.