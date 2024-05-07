Black Wings star extends after letter from parents

Coach Lukas full of praise

"Starting with the management, the coaches, the players and the city of Linz. It feels like my home and it was an easy decision. I will work hard on myself in the summer to get even better. Even faster and stronger. I'll be back," says the No. 49, who recorded 24 goals and 25 assists last season and says of coach Phil Lukas: "His season was great, especially the first half. He's also grown as a person. I believe 'the sky is the limit' for these boys."