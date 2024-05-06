"Pump for the Planet"
Schwarzenegger invites you to an online climate work-out
Starting today, Monday, Arnold Schwarzenegger is inviting people to take part in an online climate work-out. Together with Schwarzenegger and other stars, new environmentally friendly habits will be introduced and strengthened every week in a video with the help of a training plan.
"I'm talking about training for the environment. For example: ride your bike to work, to dinner or wherever you want to go instead of using the car," says the international star.
"Ultimate strength training"
The Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative wants to use the videos to invite the general public to "integrate environmentally conscious habits into their everyday lives step by step by taking part in the campaign" for several weeks until the "Austrian World Summit" on June 20 in Vienna.
"We exercise to strengthen our bodies, but the vitality of our environment is just as important for our well-being. Our planet needs active support, and that's why 'The Ultimate Strength Training for the Environment' was developed," explained Monika Langthaler, Director of the initiative.
Celebrities train for the environment
Every week, the focus is on a new environmental topic, including exercises to join in with. Celebrities from the world of sport and film - including Ralf Moeller, Felix Neureuther, Harald Siegel, Elisabeth Görgl, The BossHoss and Barbara Meier - actively participate in the work-out and train for the environment in the following weeks. The campaign is accompanied by a wealth of background information and examples of good practice.
The first week of training is entitled "Let's go!" and focuses on the topic of mobility. It encourages people to either cycle to work, walk short distances or plan their next journey by train. The work-out can be viewed on the Austrian World Summit website.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.