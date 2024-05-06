Schwarzenegger invites you to an online climate work-out

Celebrities train for the environment

Every week, the focus is on a new environmental topic, including exercises to join in with. Celebrities from the world of sport and film - including Ralf Moeller, Felix Neureuther, Harald Siegel, Elisabeth Görgl, The BossHoss and Barbara Meier - actively participate in the work-out and train for the environment in the following weeks. The campaign is accompanied by a wealth of background information and examples of good practice.