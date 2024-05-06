Typing campaign
Joseph needs stem cells in his fight against cancer
58-year-old from Innviertel was diagnosed with leukemia at the beginning of the year and is in urgent need of donated stem cells in his fight against cancer. The soccer club in Pischelsdorf is organizing a typing campaign for the hard-working and long-standing member.
"We are starting a campaign for our Peppal and many other people!" This is the motto of a typing campaign taking place on 28 May (5 to 7 pm) in the Pischelsdorf gym. This campaign is being organized by the local soccer club after long-time club member Josef was diagnosed with leukaemia at the beginning of the year.
Very sporty and always healthy
"Josef actually wanted to go on a training camp with our team at the end of February. Two weeks beforehand, he called me and said that he had to cancel due to illness. It was a huge shock for all of us," explains chairman Patrick Staller. The 58-year-old had always lived a healthy life and never drank alcohol. In addition to soccer, cycling is his great hobby.
Referee and youth coach
"He's a total club man and was even active with us as a player. Josef is helpful and always there for the club, you can rely on him," says Staller, finding only positive words. Josef has been an integral member of the board for years. Until his serious illness, he was an active referee and was also involved as a youth coach. Now the club wants to help him.
Test kit for at home
Josef, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy, is in urgent need of stem cells. "We are overwhelmed by the response to our campaign. We hope that lots of people will come along on May 28. We will provide food and drinks and donate the proceeds," says Staller. Anyone who can't come along can also order a test kit to take home.
Fates like Josef's remind us once again that health is the most important thing and that life can turn completely upside down in a matter of seconds. It's nice to see that in such an exceptional situation, an entire club comes together and wants to donate the life-saving stem cells to the long-time helper.
Sporting results quickly fade into the background when you want to help a good friend. And it can be so simple: Anyone between the ages of 17 and 45 who is healthy can register. All you need is a cheek swab. I registered myself years ago and am a potential lifesaver. It's a good feeling!
