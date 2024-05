How rocky the road to owning your own tobacconist’s is

Petra's heart is no longer the fittest and her spine can no longer cope with everyday life without pain. A job in retail or even in the office is unthinkable for health reasons. Her solution? Her own tobacconist! Because that's exactly what Petra is perfect for. A 50% disability is a prerequisite for being allowed to take over one of the 4684 tobacconists in Austria. Of course, there are exceptions to the rule: it is only possible to pass on the business to a non-disabled child once.