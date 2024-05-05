Young artists explore the Venice Biennale

Inspiration from the oversupply

The young Styrian artists - Maria Kanzler, Veronika Eberhart, Susanne Hofer, Anais Horn, Julian Palacz, Simon Reitmann, Tom Biela and Martin Guevara-Kunerth - were inspired by this oversupply of works, some of which also generated exciting discussions. Christiane Kada from the Province of Styria, who supports the scholarship holders far beyond what is necessary, put it in a nutshell. "Such excursions deepen the bond between the artists, enable new collaborations and sometimes lead to friendships that last far beyond these two days." And indeed, the first joint projects were already being considered on the bus ride home.