Center with a focus on women’s health

In addition to the increase in the number of HIV tests, the number of test consultations also rose. At around 4700, almost twice as many were carried out in the previous year. Sexual counseling deals with all topics related to sexuality: various forms of relationships, sexual identity, transgressive experiences and more. Around 170 school events were also held in 2023. These are intended to supplement sex education lessons at school and support young people in developing a positive relationship with their bodies and sexuality, making informed decisions and treating others with respect.