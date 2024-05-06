Testing and information
Center with a focus on women’s health
The Center for Sexual Health Tyrol (ZSG) has been a point of contact for low-threshold information and testing for sexually transmitted infections for over 30 years. The province is taking stock of the previous year and is also funding the facility this year.
Whether testing for sexually transmitted infections, advice on diversity, anti-discrimination and identity or sexual education - the ZSG offers low-threshold and anonymous access. Another focus is on the topic of sexual health for women.
The first ten sessions of counseling and therapy are free of charge. The state is funding the project and other services of the facility with 127,000 euros this year. The ten employees of the ZSG carried out around 2,500 tests for HIV and other infections in the previous year. That is an increase of 38 percent.
The targeted promotion of women's sexual health is an important step towards increasing women's autonomy, safety and quality of life.
Frauenlandesrätin Eva Pawlata
"The Center for Sexual Health has been providing advice on all aspects of sexual health for many years and is well networked and known in Tyrol as an anonymous point of contact. The targeted promotion of women's sexual health is an important step towards increasing women's autonomy, safety and quality of life," emphasizes Eva Pawlata, Provincial Councillor for Women.
Women and their right to sexual health
"Sexual health means living sexuality in a self-determined way, enjoying it and protecting yourself from health problems. However, this is not always the reality for women in particular," explains Thomas Lechleitner, who took over from Georg Gierzinger as Managing Director of ZSG Tirol a few weeks ago.
In addition to the increase in the number of HIV tests, the number of test consultations also rose. At around 4700, almost twice as many were carried out in the previous year. Sexual counseling deals with all topics related to sexuality: various forms of relationships, sexual identity, transgressive experiences and more. Around 170 school events were also held in 2023. These are intended to supplement sex education lessons at school and support young people in developing a positive relationship with their bodies and sexuality, making informed decisions and treating others with respect.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.