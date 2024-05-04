Koran burning in Malmö shortly before Song Contest

German starter: "Have you been drinking varnish?"

German participant Isaak told the news portal "ZDFheute.de" in an interview that he receives many messages on this topic. "I'm being accused of being an 'accomplice to the genocide of Gaza' if I don't boycott the ESC," said the singer. "Get a grip, guys, have you been drinking varnish? We're just a bunch of dudes getting together and making music. The title of the event is 'United by Music'. And if we say that Israel has to get out now because the government is somehow making a mess of things - then we're no longer 'United by Music'".