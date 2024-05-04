Criticism of the police
Koran burning in Malmö shortly before Song Contest
Swedish far-right activists burned a Koran in Malmö on Friday, shortly before the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) takes place there. The Swedish police were criticized for allowing the Koran burning to take place so shortly before the major event.
Responsible for the Quran desecration in Malmö city center are the right-wing extremist Christian activist Jade Sandberg and the Iraqi-born Salwan Najem, who has already organized several Quran burnings. The two also burned a Palestinian flag. Numerous counter-demonstrators protested loudly against the action not far from two ESC venues.
Footage of the action was shared online:
ESC week starts on Saturday
Starting on Saturday, there will be numerous concerts and parties in the southern Swedish city for a week, culminating in the big ESC final on May 11. A total of more than 100,000 visitors are expected in Malmö. In addition to the music events, several protest actions have also been announced against the backdrop of the Gaza war, including both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrations.
On Thursday, Israel's National Security Council (NSC) tightened the travel warning for the Swedish city. Israelis planning a visit to Malmö are advised to reconsider, it said. Swedish artists, among others, had called for Israel to be excluded from the ESC in light of the war in Gaza. The organizers rejected this.
German starter: "Have you been drinking varnish?"
German participant Isaak told the news portal "ZDFheute.de" in an interview that he receives many messages on this topic. "I'm being accused of being an 'accomplice to the genocide of Gaza' if I don't boycott the ESC," said the singer. "Get a grip, guys, have you been drinking varnish? We're just a bunch of dudes getting together and making music. The title of the event is 'United by Music'. And if we say that Israel has to get out now because the government is somehow making a mess of things - then we're no longer 'United by Music'".
The Eurovision Song Contest is the biggest music show in the world. Following singer Loreen's victory last year, the competition will be held in Sweden in 2024. Kaleen will be competing for Austria in Malmö with the song "We Will Rave". Kaleen will compete with 15 other acts for one of ten tickets to the final in the second semi-final on May 9.
