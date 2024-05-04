Will Altach be the last stop for WAC coach again?

And WAC? Will the Ländle, will Altach also be the place of destiny for the Wolves and head coach Manni Schmid this Saturday? The fact is that they are hanging on by a thread: Only one win in the seven games of the qualifying round so far (over the clear bottom team Lustenau!), a total of only one "three-pointer" in the last nine point games, the mood at rock bottom, the relationship between Schmid and a number of experienced players anything but refreshing - if there is a similarly miserable performance today as against Blau-Weiß Linz, absolutely nothing can be ruled out.