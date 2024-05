Around 150,000 dives take place on Lake Attersee every year

"We dive all year round. Even less so in summer, because the parking spaces are occupied by swimmers from early in the morning," says Günter Oberschmid from the "Zur Nixe" guesthouse and chairman of the Attersee Diving Competence Center. Experts estimate that there are 150,000 dives on Lake Attersee every year. At the infamous Black Bridge alone, there are said to be between 60 and 70 per week. "No matter when you drive past, there are always cars there," says Oberschmid.