Hip Hip Hooray
Leni Klum celebrates her 20th birthday
Leni Klum has reason to celebrate as the newcomer model turns 20. She started out in the shadow of her famous mother, but today she is an integral part of the modeling world and already very successful at the tender age of 20.
Until December 2020, Leni Klum was a name without a face. Heidi Klum raised her children away from the public eye. Privacy and the safety of her family remain top priorities for the 50-year-old to this day.
When Leni Klum turned 16, Klum, who had Leni with Formula 1 manager Flavio Briatore, decided to present her eldest child to the world for the first time. They posed together on the cover of the German magazine "Vogue". The appearance was Leni's ticket to the modeling world, and overnight Leni Klum became world-famous.
Leni Klum's first "Vogue" cover:
Leni takes off in the modeling world
Since then, Leni Klum's career has gone from strength to strength. A few weeks after the cover was published, she had her first cover of her own in "Hunger Magazine" without mom Heidi behind her.
She now regularly graces the covers of well-known magazines such as "Glamour", the Russian "Elle" and "Rollacoaster" magazine. And Leni Klum seems to be a true all-round talent and not just a convincing photo model, as the young model has also been seen on a number of catwalks.
Leni has already graced several magazine covers and has also modeled with her mom Heidi Klum for Intimissimi:
She was already receiving modeling offers at the age of twelve
So nothing stands in the way of Leni Klum's career. Even without her mother, the 20-year-old is holding her own in the fashion industry and her numerous followers on Instagram appreciate her natural and authentic manner.
Because that seems to be what makes the brunette special. In an interview with "Vogue", Leni Klum revealed that she had already received her first offers at the age of twelve. At the time, however, Heidi was strictly against a career, she said, adding: "I now understand that it would have been too early."
Modeling, social media and studying architecture
In addition to modeling, Leni Klum has other visions for her future. Leni graduated from high school in 2022 and is now studying interior design at college in New York. However, she needs good time management for this, she said in an interview with Cosmopolitan. Balancing Instagram, modeling and her studies is a big challenge.
Leni is committed to diversity
Incidentally, like her mother, Leni Klum wants to advocate for more diversity in the modeling business. At just 1.63 meters tall, she does not fit the typical model measurements. In an interview with "Bunte", she revealed: "I myself am 1.63 meters tall, proving that the fashion world is changing. And I'm really very proud to be part of this change."
