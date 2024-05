“What Walter wanted, he pursued consistently”

While the majority of the WWE superstars landed in Bratislava, Austria's wrestling figurehead Gunther (real name Walter Hahn) got off the plane in Vienna-Schwechat on Thursday afternoon - coming from Bologna, where the entourage had thrilled 8,000 spectators the night before. On board, alongside the charismatic Women's Champion Becky Lynch, was Sami Zayn, the man who had snatched the Intercontinental belt from Gunther in front of 72,543 fans in Philadelphia on April 6.