Flown in specially
Kate was operated on by the Pope’s Italian team
Princess Kate was operated on by a team of Italian surgeons when she underwent abdominal surgery at the London Clinic in January. This was reported by the Italian lifestyle and gossip magazine "Gente" in an article published on Friday.
"The operation was carried out by a team of Italian doctors from the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome," the article states. Neither the Gemelli hospital nor the London Clinic have yet confirmed the report.
Serious abdominal surgery
It is still unknown what type of operation was involved. The Princess was in hospital for almost two weeks. Kensington Palace only spoke of a serious abdominal operation and initially ruled out cancer.
However, this was discovered during the histological examination. Kate made the diagnosis public shortly before Easter. She is receiving chemotherapy as a precaution and is currently not attending any public appointments.
Francis underwent bowel surgery
The Gemelli Polyclinic is the hospital where Pope Francis underwent bowel surgery. On the tenth floor of the polyclinic, which is one of the best hospitals in Italy, are the rooms known as the "Popes' apartment", which are always available for the pontiff's hospital stays.
Francis ́ predecessors Benedict XVI and John Paul II were also treated in the polyclinic.
Charles "plagued by bone pain"
Citing sources close to the royal family, "Gente" also reports that King Charles III (75) is plagued by "bone pain that never subsides" despite his return to duty. King Charles III is being treated for cancer.
Unlike Princess Kate, however, the King has already been cleared by his doctors to make public appearances as he is making good progress. On Tuesday, he symbolically visited a cancer clinic for his first appearance since his diagnosis and spoke to patients about their experiences.
Princess Kate posted a photo of her daughter Charlotte on her 9th birthday on Instagram on Thursday, thanking everyone for their well wishes for her child.
