Inaugural speech revealed
Guardiola: “A team full of fat players”
Pep Guardiola probably had harsh words for his players in his inaugural speech when he left FC Bayern for Manchester City in 2016. At least that's what his former protégé Gael Clichy has now revealed. "I've known for a year now that I was coming here. I have been following you and you are a team full of thick players," said Guardiola.
After a difficult time in Munich, the Spaniard knew a year in advance that he would be moving to the island and watched his new players for a correspondingly long time. As Clichy revealed in an interview with YouTuber Zack Nani, Guardiola made it clear in his dressing room speech that "no player plays every game".
"If you don't like it, knock on my door and we'll make sure you can leave. But if you decide to stay, I don't want to hear another word until the winter transfer window."
Rumble! The Spaniard's words were clear and unambiguous... The speech lasted 45 minutes and was "not about soccer at all", according to Clichy.
Numerous departures
Guardiola followed up his words with deeds and removed Bacary Sagna (33), Pablo Zabaleta (31), Aleksandar Kolarov (30), Willy Caballero (34) and Yaya Toure (33) from the "Skyblues". And Clichy? He also left the club in 2017 for Basaksehir in Turkey. This was followed by a spell at Servette Geneva in Switzerland before the 38-year-old ended his career in the summer of 2023.
Success proves Guardiola right
In the long term, Guardiola's "general overhaul" with the money from the club's Abu Dhabi owners has certainly paid off. Under the 53-year-old, City have won the league five times and the Champions League once, and have risen to become one of the top clubs in Europe. This season, City are in second place in the league, one game and one point behind league leaders Arsenal.
