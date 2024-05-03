2nd life for car batteries as stationary storage units

The safety factor is also relevant

However, the safety condition of the batteries is also important for their reuse, as chemical changes occur in the materials over the years. "It is crucial to understand battery cells and the processes, reactions and changes that take place in them in detail in order to be able to qualify them in terms of their safety behavior," said Christian Ellersdorfer from the Institute for Vehicle Safety, where several research institutions as well as automotive and technology companies are working on the safety-related assessment of new and used lithium-ion batteries. The first results should be available by the end of the year.