Russia allegedly behind hacker attack on SPD

Attack was attributed to hacker group APT28

According to Baerbock, the investigations by the German government under the leadership of the Federal Foreign Office have now been completed. "We can now clearly attribute this attack from last year to the APT28 group, which is controlled by the Russian secret service GRU," said the Green politician. "This is completely unacceptable and will not remain without consequences." Baerbock did not say what these consequences might be.