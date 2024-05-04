Sun within reach: PV professionals right around the corner

Careful planning and expert advice

The process from ordering to "filling up with sun" with your own PV system is regional, punctual and uncomplicated: The contact partners are present in every region of Austria and know the local conditions inside out. They deliver the PV modules punctually on the day of installation so that customers don't have to worry about anything and short waiting times are guaranteed. Before the work starts, an on-site inspection takes place - if requested by the customer. The fitters carefully check the general conditions and plan the installation of the respective solar system down to the last detail. Everything is taken into account, from the dimensions to the positioning of the inverter.