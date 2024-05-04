Regionally well looked after
Sun within reach: PV professionals right around the corner
If you opt for a complete photovoltaic package, it's best to choose installation professionals from your own region.
The future of private energy generation is within reach - and easier to achieve than ever before! Thanks to advanced technologies and regional offers, anyone can become a climate protector and savings champion. With Krone Sonne - the initiative of "Krone" and "Bessere Energie" - customers can look forward to a smooth and cost-effective installation of their own photovoltaic system.
Thanks to the strong regional partner network throughout Austria and a well thought-out process, eco-pioneers can sit back and relax while the experts from the market leader in Austria pave the way to solar power for them.
Careful planning and expert advice
The process from ordering to "filling up with sun" with your own PV system is regional, punctual and uncomplicated: The contact partners are present in every region of Austria and know the local conditions inside out. They deliver the PV modules punctually on the day of installation so that customers don't have to worry about anything and short waiting times are guaranteed. Before the work starts, an on-site inspection takes place - if requested by the customer. The fitters carefully check the general conditions and plan the installation of the respective solar system down to the last detail. Everything is taken into account, from the dimensions to the positioning of the inverter.
Battery storage and trial operation
If you want to increase your energy independence even further, you can opt to install an energy storage system. Thanks to the current VAT exemption, it has never been so cheap to purchase a complete photovoltaic package. And you can have both the PV system and the battery storage system installed in just one appointment. Once installation is complete, Krone Sonne carries out a thorough trial run and completes all the formalities, including reporting completion to the grid operator. As soon as the operating permit has been issued, you can enjoy all the benefits of renewable energy.
Because the sun does the rest.
You can find more information about Krone Sonne HERE.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.