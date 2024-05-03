Vorteilswelt
Petition for Graz

Happy togetherness on 2 legs and 4 paws

Nachrichten
03.05.2024 08:00

There are an estimated 17,000 dogs in the Styrian capital. In order to ensure better coexistence and provide species-appropriate exercise, a committed petition has now been launched with the hope of obtaining many signatures.

comment0 Kommentare

The petition (sponsor: Teufels Hunde, a laudable initiative for the resocialization of tortured four-legged friends and those from difficult circumstances) was quickly sent into the race, because next week a large dog summit with politicians, decision-makers and animal lovers will take place in Graz. This will also set the course for the coexistence of the dog-owning and dog-free society. Because there is still plenty of room for improvement!

The initiators complain that some of the (too few) dog meadows are still far too small for the number of dogs; that there are not enough of them, especially on the outskirts of the city. Recently, as reported, even Graz's farmers have strongly criticized this and demanded that politicians finally remedy the situation.

The petition calls for specially defined, spacious exercise areas without compulsory leashes and muzzles (as is the case in Vienna) as well as additional dog meadows. But also more training and information opportunities for owners!

Training for dog owners too

The aim is to help Graz's city dogs to lead a species-appropriate life without harming others. "A dog that is constantly restricted by a lead or muzzle cannot learn to interact with other dogs and people and therefore has no chance of developing into a peaceful, sociable and balanced social partner," says the petition.

But humans should also benefit! "Those who are not dog owners can find the opportunity to meet animals there and also learn how to handle them properly," say the initiators.

The big goal: happy dogs and good coexistence for everyone who lives in Graz - whether on two legs or with four paws.

Anyone who would like to support the petition:

www.openpetition.eu/at/petition/online/glueckliche-hunde-graz

Christa Blümel
