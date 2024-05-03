Happy togetherness on 2 legs and 4 paws

The petition (sponsor: Teufels Hunde, a laudable initiative for the resocialization of tortured four-legged friends and those from difficult circumstances) was quickly sent into the race, because next week a large dog summit with politicians, decision-makers and animal lovers will take place in Graz. This will also set the course for the coexistence of the dog-owning and dog-free society. Because there is still plenty of room for improvement!