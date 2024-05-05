Increase thinking performance
Flashes of inspiration: the brain needs “food”!
The brain is a very complex organ. Did you know that it consists of around 100 billion neurons that send out countless rapid nerve impulses? But like every other part of the body, "the brain" needs energy to function properly. But what nourishes the gray cells? We have the tips.
Sufficient sleep is crucial for the brain to function properly. It processes information, consolidates memories and regenerates itself. A lack of sleep can lead to reduced memory performance. The "gray cells" need the rest time to regenerate and reorganize themselves.
What happens during sleep
Impressions, information and images collected during the day are processed by the brain during the night. New memories are formed during healthy sleep, existing memories are consolidated and unimportant information is separated from important information. Waste products are also removed.
Vitality for the whole body
Physical activity improves blood flow to the brain and promotes the growth of new nerve cells. This boosts mental function. Just three exercise sessions of less than an hour a week can boost the brain.
A balanced diet provides the brain with the nutrients it needs to function optimally. These include omega-3 fatty acids (in fish, linseed, walnuts), antioxidants (in fruit and vegetables) as well as vitamins and minerals.
This nourishes your brain
Vitamins B1, B6 and biotin in particular help to support the functioning of the nervous system. Vitamins B2 and B6 ensure normal energy metabolism. Vitamin E helps to protect the cells from oxidative stress. Ginkgo and lecithin provide energy.
Always learn something new!
Learn something new! Researchers studied senior citizens before and after an English course. After a period of four months, certain cognitive performances increased. Individual brain regions also became more closely connected.
