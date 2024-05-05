Flashes of inspiration: the brain needs “food”!

A balanced diet provides the brain with the nutrients it needs to function optimally. These include omega-3 fatty acids (in fish, linseed, walnuts), antioxidants (in fruit and vegetables) as well as vitamins and minerals.

This nourishes your brain

Vitamins B1, B6 and biotin in particular help to support the functioning of the nervous system. Vitamins B2 and B6 ensure normal energy metabolism. Vitamin E helps to protect the cells from oxidative stress. Ginkgo and lecithin provide energy.