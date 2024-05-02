Did Vasseur meet with Newey on the way to Miami?

"The beginning of a new era"

However, because the relationship between Horner and Newey has cooled considerably of late, the Red Bull empire is in danger of being shaken. "I believe that this will be the beginning of a new era for Red Bull and that he will not be the last to leave," Sky expert Ralf Schumacher told the German Press Agency. The former racing driver now expects a bloodletting of further top engineers at Red Bull. "If that happens, I believe that the team could slide into mediocrity with the new rules for the 2026 season at the latest," said the 48-year-old. Max Verstappen's father Jos also takes these prophecies of doom seriously. "The team is in danger of falling apart. I was already afraid of that at the beginning of the year," the former Formula 1 driver told the Telegraaf.